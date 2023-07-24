The Unified Christian Men’s Chorus will present the first concert of the 2023 season on Saturday, July 29 from 6-8 p.m. at the Wilmington Church of Christ, located at 909 W. Locust St. in Wilmington.

The men will be joined as usual by the popular ladies’ quartet, as well as the well-known local group, “Back in Time Express.”

The 30-member Unified Christian Men’s Chorus was established in 2013 and consists of singers from Clinton, Fayette, and Highland counties, representing 20 different congregations. The music style includes TTBB arrangements, as well as favorites from gospel groups such as the Gaithers, and also the Cathedral Quartet. The chorus is directed by Bob Pittser, with accompanists Meda Pittser and Larry East.

Parking for this event is at the rear of the church, with no steps to negotiate. There is no admission charge for the concert, and light refreshments will be served at the conclusion of the program. There will be an opportunity for a love offering to help defray expenses for concerts, including the group’s annual veterans concert, which will be held on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 3 p.m., also at the Wilmington Church of Christ.