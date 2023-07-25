Clinton-Massie junior Goodwin wins Grizzly Jr. Classic

Owen Goodwin won the Grizzly Jr. Classic golf tournament July 17-18 at the City of Mason Golf Course in Southern Ohio PGA Junior Tour competition.

The Clinton-Massie junior rallied from eight shots back with a 3-under par 68 on the final day of the tournament. He finished 4-over for the 18-hole event.

His CM teammate Andy Steed was tied for fourth place with an 8-over par 150.

Steed, who has finished in the top 10 in all 18 SOPGA Junior Tour events this season, leads in player of the year standings. Goodwin is sixth in the 16-19 year old division.

Goodwin was tied for 11th in the Miami Valley Jr. Open Championship at Brown’s Run in Middletown. Steed did not compete in the tournament.