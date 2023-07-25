Phase 2 of Davids Drive improvement project begins

WILMINGTON — The City of Wilmington has announced the commencement of Phase 2 of the Davids Drive Improvement Project, with a shift in traffic patterns beginning this week.

The Davids Drive Phase II Project begins approximately 1 mile east of State Route 134 and ends prior to the intersection of Fife Avenue near the entrance of the CannAscend facility at 100 Davids Drive. Improvements include raw water main rehabilitation, full-depth pavement reconstruction, curb and gutter work, road widening, drainage improvements, and signage and pavement markings, according to city officials.

Motorists should expect an extension of lane closures on Davids Drive beginning this week. Concrete center dividers will be moved from the Phase I portion of the project to the Phase II portion. Barrels will remain in Phase I (from State Route 134 for approximately one mile) while the final coat of asphalt and striping is completed for this phase.

Once completed, Phase I will be opened to two-way traffic. A single lane of eastbound traffic will be maintained in the Phase II construction zone. Phase II of the Davids Drive project is expected to be completed in October.

Entities located in the Phase II construction zone include all businesses on Olinger Circle, Wilmington Christian Academy, Fastenal, Emsar, Alerkmes, Tri-State Media, CannAscend, and Sewell Motor Company. All properties on Davids Drive from State Route 134 to Fife Avenue must be accessed from State Route 134 throughout the construction period. Businesses in the Phase II construction zone will need to exit on Davids Drive toward Fife Avenue, Lynne Lane, or Rombach Avenue until work is completed.

The City of Wilmington is managing the project. Fillmore Construction, LLC has been awarded the construction contract.

The Davids Drive Phase II project is funded through a combination of Ohio Department of Development Roadwork (629) Funds and City of Wilmington funds.

The City of Wilmington asks that all motorists be patient, reduce speed, and exercise added caution when traveling near this work zone. Please do not go around barriers and travel the wrong way in the work zone.

Information regarding this and other city projects can be found on the City of Wilmington website at https://wilmingtonoh.org/municipal-services/city-projects/. Questions regarding the Davids Drive Phase II Improvements Project may be directed to Director of Public Service, (937) 382-6509.