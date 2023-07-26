Clinton Co. Sheriff’s Office reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 11:53 p.m. on July 20, deputies were dispatched to a domestic situation at the 1700 block of McKay Road. A 40-year-old female would be charged with allegedly using a weapon while intoxicated. The report does not indicate what kind of weapon was in use but indicates alcohol was involved.

• At 12:14 p.m. on July 19, a 30-year-old Blanchester/Marion Township reported her vehicle was being worked on but hadn’t been returned. A 46-year-old would be charged with two counts of alleged unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

• At 1:08 p.m. on July 13, deputies received a report of an assault occurring at the 400 block of 2nd Street in Port William/Liberty Township. A 53-year-old Port William male was charged with alleged disorderly conduct, according to court records.

• At 10:21 a.m. on July 16, a Chester Township male reported threats being made to him by two known acquaintances. The report indicates a 24-year-old Clarksville male and a 51-year-old Jamestown male were listed as suspects.

• At 12:32 p.m. on July 15, deputies responded to a domestic situation on State Route 350 West in Vernon Township. The report indicates a Middletown female received apparent minor injuries from her boyfriend – a 31-year-old Clarksville male. Alcohol was indicated as being used.

• At 3:15 p.m. on July 13, deputies received a report several items were stolen from a West Champlin Road in Wilmington/Washington Township. A 56-year-old Wilmington male would be charged with theft, according to court records. The deputy’s report indicates a yellow-colored Motobecane bicycle, a five-gallon gas can, and a large metal wheel barrel were the stolen item.

• At 8:05 a.m. on July 18, a 50-year-old Jamestown male reported a possible stolen vehicle. The report lists the vehicle as a black-colored 2013 Ford F35. The incident took place at a residence on North State Route 72 in Sabina/Wilson Township. A 44-year-old Sabina/Wilson Township female was listed as a suspect.

• At 8:57 a.m. on July 17, a 30-year-old Wilmington male reported his 1986 Nissan D21 truck was stolen. The report indicates it was stolen from the 400 block of North Beechgrove Road in Wilmington/Adams Township.

• At 6:48 p.m. on July 19, an 80-year-old Sabina/Richland Township male reported his gabapentin medication was stolen from his home Hornbeam Road. A 41-year-old Sabina male was listed as a suspect.

• At 7 a.m. on July 17, a 61-year-old New Vienna male reported being the victim of unemployment fraud. No further details were listed.

