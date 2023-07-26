Sept. 5 is first day of school for East Clinton students

SABINA — As summer draws to a close and the excitement of a new school year is in the air, students, teachers, and staff at East Clinton Local School District are preparing for the 2023-24 academic year.

With the ongoing construction projects aimed at providing state-of-the-art facilities, East-Clinton Local School District will commence classes after Labor Day.

Sept. 5 will be the first day of school for all students.

For East Clinton Middle School students, this academic year commences in the familiar halls of the old building. However, district officials announced that during the Christmas break, students will be transitioning into their new and improved middle school facility.

As back-to-school season approaches, East Clinton officials say they are committed to ensuring a smooth transition for everyone involved. Parents and guardians can expect timely updates on bus routes and supply lists, which will be conveniently posted on the school’s website: www.eastclinton.org.

This information will provide essential details to help families prepare for the upcoming academic year effectively.

“We are excited to bring our students back into the buildings. They are what it is all about. While the past couple years have seen many disruptions due to the pandemic and construction, we are looking forward to completing the project and developing our new spaces that will allow our children to thrive,” says East Clinton Superintendent Eric Magee.

The high school/middle school open house will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 30 from 5-7 p.m., offering students and parents an opportunity to meet teachers, tour the facilities, and prepare for the year ahead. Similarly, the elementary open house is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 31 from 5-7 p.m., creating a welcoming atmosphere for the younger students and their families.

*Note: Stay tuned to the school’s official website for updates on bus routes and supply lists as the new school year approaches.*