Joe Spicer received a special send-off at Charlie's on Tuesday to celebrate his retirement from the Murphy Theatre. Spicer has been involved with Murphy Theatre ever since he was 12. Recently he served on the Board of Directors and was part of the tech committee.

Joe Spicer received a special send-off at Charlie’s on Tuesday to celebrate his retirement from the Murphy Theatre. Spicer has been involved with Murphy Theatre ever since he was 12. Recently he served on the Board of Directors and was part of the tech committee.