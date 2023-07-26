With deal in the works, Bengals QB says new contract ‘gets done when it gets done’

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow dodged questions about a new contract after the first day of training camp on Wednesday, telling reporters that “it gets done when it gets done.”

The team had hoped to reach a long-term deal with the franchise quarterback that could make him one of the NFL’s highest paid players. But negotiations have run into training camp while other star quarterbacks have inked rich extensions.

The field seemed to be set for Burrow on Tuesday when L os Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert became the highest paid quarterback by annual salary, agreeing Tuesday to a five-year, $262.5 million extension, a person close to the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Chargers did not release the financial details.

Herbert’s total value and $52.5 million average per season surpasses the $260 million, five-year extension ($52 million average) Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson signed three months ago. Deshaun Watson agreed to a fully guaranteed $230 million deal with Cleveland in 2022.

Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes is in the third year of a 10-year contract worth $450 million, the largest overall deal for a quarterback.

Burrow said the fact that the process has run into training camp won’t be a distraction for him.

“I’m able to hyper-focus on a lot of different things at different times,” Burrow said. “And when it’s time for one, I can completely focus on that and forget about everything else.”

The 26-year-old Burrow led the Bengals to a Super Bowl after the 2021 season, a 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Last season, Cincinnati finished 12-4, winning the AFC North for the second straight year, with Burrow setting franchise single-season records for completions, pass attempts and passing touchdowns.

“Obviously, that’s the goal when you get into the league is you get a second contract and play well on your first one,” Burrow said. “I’ve played well. I’ve done everything I can do. So when it happens, it happens. I’m just excited to be back playing football again.

Coach Zac Taylor said Burrow seems as focused as always.

“Right now, he’s got the same urgency I’ve always seen from him, the same edge, and those are good qualities to have in a quarterback,” Taylor said.

A PRIVATE GUY

Burrow said he declined to participate in the second season of “Quarterback,” the Netflix documentary that followed the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, the Vikings’ Kirk Cousins and the Falcons’ Marcus Mariota throughout last season.

But he didn’t rule out possibly doing it down the road.

“If you guys know anything about me, you know media is not my favorite thing to do,” Burrow said.

“The process of doing that show is very intense,” he said. “There’s a lot of time you have to put into that, time that I’m not ready to give right now.”

He said he hasn’t watched the eight-episode show and doesn’t know if he will.

AWUZIE IS BACK

The Bengals got some good news on the first day of camp with cornerback Chidobe Awuzie cleared to practice with the team. The team’s best cornerback, Awuzie injured his knee last Halloween against the Browns.

“There won’t be real practice reps, but he’ll be there for some walk-throughs, do some individual stuff, so it will be a slow increase over time,” Taylor said.

The Bengals kick off the preseason schedule against the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 11. The two teams will scrimmage on the practice field two days before.

