City to refund TimberTech over $1.8M due to over-billing error

WILMINGTON — The City of Wilmington is refunding TimberTech over $1.8 million due to over-billing errors, according to city officials.

At Thursday’s Wilmington City Council meeting, officials approved supplemental appropriations which included two transfers from excess funds to sewer and water funds, respectively, for refunds. The documents indicate “this is to cover over-billing to large (sewer/water) user since 2018.”

TimberTech — a composite decking and outdoor living product company — is due a refund of $1,062,719.46 in water charges and $774,240.71 in sewer charges, for a total of $1,836,960.17.

When asked for details about the refunds, City Public Works Director Rick Schaffer explained that city personnel had recently discovered the over-billing error and contacted TimberTech to discuss it.

Schaffer told the News Journal there were two errors that led to the over-billing of TimberTech.

First, with the meter reading in cubic feet, but being interpreted as gallons, only one gallon for every 7.48 used was being recorded into the billing system. (One cubic foot contains 7.48 gallons of water.) Second, the added zero in the billing process multiplied the already miscalculated usage by 10.

The combined result of the two errors was that TimberTech was overbilled on usage through that meter by just over 25%.

He advised the over-billing dated back to January 2018. As for what led to the over-billing, Schaffer indicated it started back in summer 2017 when the city was informed by TimberTech it was installing new domestic water and fire protection water service lines at its Prairie Avenue operation. The new domestic line was six inches in diameter, replacing a four-inch line and necessitating the installation of a new water meter, according to Schaffer.

“The water department ordered the water meter from its regular supplier, Ferguson Waterworks, and in the normal configuration used by the City – gallons. The meter was shipped from Ferguson’s facility in upstate New York instead of its Columbus warehouse,” he said. “Based on information provided by Master Meter, the meter manufacturer, it appears the meter was reprogrammed from gallons to cubic feet when it was at the New York facility.”

He advised the meter was installed at TimberTech’s Prairie Avenue plant on Dec. 28, 2017. Water department personnel were involved in the meter installation, but failed to recognize the meter was registering in cubic feet.

As for the additional zero, he stated a handwritten note was found in city utility billing office records and there was confusion on “what digits from the meter should be used for billing purposes.” Ultimately, a zero was mistakenly added to the usage for billing purposes. There is no documentation of why the zero was added, according to Schaffer.

He went on to say the prior model of large meters used by the city “required that a zero be added to the readings” due to those meters registering in thousands of gallons and “the City bills in hundreds of gallons used.”

The error came to light this month when the water department superintendent was looking at computer software that aggregates all the current meter readings. They noticed the reading for the six-inch TimberTech meter didn’t make sense. After looking at a picture of the meter, the superintendent “immediately noticed it was registering in cubic feet,” according to Schaffer.

After analyzing the previous readings and billings, the city discovered TimberTech was over-billed for over 158 million gallons of water and sewer usage since the reader installation. Schaffer said that other large commercial water meters in the city’s system are being checked and have been found to be registering in gallons, not in cubic feet.

“The issue with the TimberTech meter appears to be isolated,” he said. “Billing records and procedures were also reviewed, confirming no other accounts have zeroes added to the reading for billing purposes. Residential meters cannot have the same problems encountered with this Timbertech meter.”

The News Journal reached out to TimberTech for comment, but did not receive a response.

