Community Calendar

“Rock the Block” set for Friday and Saturday

As the summer heats up, the excitement continues on Friday and Saturday, July 28 and 29, with “Rock the Block,” a highly-anticipated event held at the intersection of Main and Sugartree in Wilmington. Attendees can expect two days of music, food, and fun. Rock the Block has become a highlight of the summer, attracting music enthusiasts from far and wide.

Port William Liberty Twp. Jt. Fire to hold ice cream social

The Port William-Liberty Township Joint Fire and EMS District will hold its annual ice cream social on Sunday, July 30 at the firehouse, located at 7211 North State Route 134, Wilmington from 1-4 p.m. Ice cream and cookies will be served.

Community Action to host open house at Aging Up facility

Clinton County Community Action Program will be hosting an open house/dedication ceremony honoring the former judge, Michael Daugherty, at the Aging Up Facility, located at 717 N. Nelson Ave. in Wilmington on Aug. 3 from 1-3 p.m. The event is open to the public to showcase new amenities available to the community, including a newly built and furnished exercise room.

Community blood drive to be held

Give blood during a summer of critical need and get a chance to win Cincinnati Bengals season tickets when you donate at the Blanchester community blood drive Thursday, Aug. 3 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.

Booklovers to hold discussion group meeting

The next meeting of “Booklovers,” a Blanchester area book discussion group, will be held at Blanchester Public Library, 110 N. Broadway St., Blanchester, at 7 p.m., Thursday, August 3. The book the group will be discussing is “Arsenic and Adobo” by Mia P. Manansala. Anyone interested in participating may call the library at (937) 783-3585 to get a copy of the book. New members are welcome and encouraged to attend. For more information, contact the Blanchester Public Library.

Kingman alumni to meet

Members and friends of the Kingman 113th Alumni will meet on Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Aging Up Center at 789 Nelson Road, Wilmington. The social hour will begin at 4 p.m. and the dinner catered by Aging Up will follow at 5:30 p.m. Members and friends are encouraged to bring items of interest associated with the school to be shared with those in attendance. Anyone who has any association with Kingman or Clinton-Massie schools are welcome to attend. Reservations can be made by contacting Allen Inwood at 937-432-5956.

WHS Class of 1978 to hold 45-year reunion

The Wilmington High School Class of 1978 will hold its 45-year reunion from Sept. 1 through Sept. 3. For detailed information, join the Wilmington H.S. Class Reunion-1978 Facebook page or email [email protected]