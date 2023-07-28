The annual Clinton-Massie pee-wee football camp concluded Wednesday night. Approximately 120 campers attended the three-day event at Frank Irelan Field. Clinton-Massie varsity football opens its season Aug. 18 at home against Waynesville. The team’s first scrimmage is 9 a.m. Aug. 5 at Franklin.
