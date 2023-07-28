Clinton County Commissioners engage in a meeting with local officials Wednesday morning to discuss critical issues: child protection levy renewal and Mental Health Crisis Facility plans. Serena Hammond | News Journal photo

WILMINGTON — Clinton County Job and Family Services officials spoke to the county commissioners on Wednesday about a renewal levy for child protection welfare proposed for the November election ballot.

Nicole Rodman, director of Clinton County Job and Family Services, and deputy director Amanda Randolph spoke at the commissioners’ office.

Commissioners president Kerry R. Steed initiated the discussion, emphasizing the board’s interest in gaining clarity on the direction of the child protection welfare program. He expressed the need to understand their thoughts thoroughly, so that appropriate decisions could be made in terms of supporting the initiative or considering alternative approaches.

Rodman then addressed the gathering, presenting vital statistics and figures related to the children in foster care and associated costs. She distributed information sheets to highlight key points, with particular attention given to the data for the month of June.

“For June, we began with 79 kids in care and had 12 new placements in foster care during the month. The numbers reached a peak with 91 kids in care, but by the end of the month, we had 84 kids in care. Additionally, we reunified seven children with their families during the same period,” Rodman explained.

The discussion further delved into the financial aspects, with a focus on the children’s services chart. The expenditures for June amounted to $410,000. Notably, the average placement cost ranged from $27 to $30 per day for children in home care, while some residential placements could cost as much as $600 per day, averaging out to $81.67 per day. These figures did not include administrative or operational costs.

Randolph shed light on the current scenario, saying, “Currently, we have 88 children in our care, and 20 of them are placed in Kinship homes. While in the past, the courts would grant custody to relatives right away, the current programming necessitates that we have custody and incur the costs. Our goal is to have these relatives become licensed foster parents specifically for the child they are taking care of, and we are responsible for their daily needs, amounting to $30 per day. Unfortunately, while they are with kinship families and not in licensed homes, we cannot get reimbursements even if they qualify for eligibility.”

She further explained that the level of a child’s needs determines the placement and its associated costs. Notably, the most expensive care currently costs $546 per day.

With school starting in August, Randolph anticipates a surge in referrals for children entering care, typically observed during August and September. Teachers’ observations often lead to such referrals.

As part of their recommendation, Rodman suggested moving forward with the levy renewal for five years, which would be placed on the ballot in November. The filing deadline for the November election is Aug. 9. Additionally, they proposed reviewing the need for a 10-year levy at the end of 2024. This review would consider the potential for a decrease in the levy and assess the revenue needed to support the program’s costs.

Rodman also highlighted the reimbursement process, saying, “It takes us almost nine months sometimes to get some of our reimbursements back to replenish the upfront costs required because we are a reimbursement-based system. You have to spend the funds first before receiving reimbursements.”

Due to time constraints, the commissioners agreed to schedule a follow-up discussion later in the day to delve deeper into the matter as they needed to attend other scheduled appointments.

Also at the meeting

Colleen Chamberlain, the executive director at the Mental Health Recovery Board Serving Warren & Clinton Counties, presented important updates and plans for the future. Chamberlain began by distributing a review of the financials, highlighting the financial commitment made to the Clinton County area.

“We are doing our best in Clinton County, with four dedicated individuals working on community projects, forming good connections,” Chamberlain remarked, expressing her appreciation for the collaborative efforts within the county.

Chamberlain drew attention to the significant number of individuals utilizing crisis services. From January through July, there were approximately 490 crisis assessments conducted either through telehealth or face-to-face interactions within Clinton County. This number rises to about 900 when considering the entire year.

Looking ahead, Chamberlain shared that she will be retiring on Sept. 30. However, she will continue to provide consulting services until Dec. 31, working alongside the new executive director. Although the new director has not been selected yet, Chamberlain hoped that by the August board meeting, the choice would be made, facilitating a smooth transition.

One of the key projects discussed during the meeting is the state’s allocation of $7.5 million to each region in Ohio to establish an Adam Amanda Center. The Adam Amanda Center is designed for crisis stabilization or as a step-down from hospitalization, providing intensive treatment services beyond just housing.

For the southwest region, which covers a vast area, Hamilton County opted to proceed independently and received $3.5 million in grant funds. However, the central region’s grant application was rejected, prompting ongoing negotiations for the remaining $4 million.

To qualify for the grant, the region must provide a local 10% match and meet specific requirements, including a 16-bed crisis facility with 24/7 staffing, access to psychiatry, medical care, and more. Notably, the grant funds can only be used for capital expenses and not for operations.

Chamberlain emphasized the efforts being made to negotiate with the state, holding multiple discussions per week. The application’s finalization or denial is expected by Sept. 8, providing a clearer picture of the project’s feasibility.

An essential aspect to consider is identifying suitable real estate for the crisis facility, with the requirement to encumber the funds by September 2024 and fully expend them by September 2026. Chamberlain acknowledged the challenges of meeting these timelines, expressing hope for a property that requires renovation rather than new construction.

The issue of operational costs loomed large as residential treatment proves to be expensive, costing hundreds of dollars per day per bed. The mental health recovery board grapples with the decision of accepting the capital grant without knowing the full scope of operational expenses.

Chamberlain made the commissioners aware that Clinton County is being considered for the Adam Amanda crisis facility, adding that thorough evaluation of all aspects is ongoing. The search for a suitable building continues, though nothing is confirmed yet.

The commissioners acknowledged the significance of the information provided and requested time to digest the details. Chamberlain assured them that she would keep them informed about the progress and would introduce the new executive director once the selection process is complete.