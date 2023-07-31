Community members come together to “Rock the Block” in Wilmington on a lively Friday night, enjoying music, food, and festivities. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos Right Now band ignites the stage with their Hagar Era Experience on Friday night, taking the audience on a nostalgic journey through classic rock favorites. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos Community members come together to “Rock the Block” in Wilmington on a lively Friday night, enjoying music, food, and festivities. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos Community members come together to “Rock the Block” in Wilmington on a lively Friday night, enjoying music, food, and festivities. Rock the Block Facebook page Scott Stapp, the voice of Creed, entertains the crowd with his performance at the Murphy Theatre. Rock the Block Facebook page Community members come together to “Rock the Block” in Wilmington on a lively Friday night, enjoying music, food, and festivities. Rock the Block Facebook page Community members come together to “Rock the Block” in Wilmington on a lively Friday night, enjoying music, food, and festivities. Rhonda Renee Shields Dirty Deeds Band rocks the stage.

WILMINGTON —The fifth-annual Rock the Block event took Wilmington’s Sugartree Street by storm on Friday and Saturday, offering two days of electrifying performances and pure rock and roll fun. Music enthusiasts and festival-goers from near and far gathered for an unforgettable weekend filled with outstanding live performances, headlined by talented artists on the Eagles Stage and at Murphy Theatre.

Friday Night performances: Kick-starting the Rock Extravaganza

The festival kicked off Friday night at the Murphy Theatre, as the crowd eagerly awaited the performance by Warrant. The stage came alive with classic rock tunes, captivating the audience, who sang along to the timeless melodies. At the Eagles Stage, the atmosphere reached a fever pitch as Hagar Era Experience Right Now and Dirty Deeds took center stage, delivering an electrifying array of rock anthems that ignited the crowd.

Saturday’s Eagles Stage Lineup: A Day of Rock Bliss

Saturday was a day to remember on the Eagles Stage, with a lineup that set the perfect tone for an action-packed day of festivities. The excitement began at 1 p.m. with Audience of Rain taking the stage, showcasing their remarkable talent and energizing the crowd.

Next up was Dragon’s Eye at approximately 2:30 p.m., which mesmerized the audience with their soulful tunes and infectious energy.

The excitement continued with Swivel, which took to the stage at approximately 4:20 p.m. The band’s performance left the audience cheering for more. At the after-party, Sunset Blvd from Detroit, Michigan performed on Main Street, followed by national touring artist Saving Abel, known for several hits, one being “Addicted.”

Special Guests at the 1 DOG Entertainment Sponsored Stage: Rock Legends Unite

Adding to the festival’s allure, the 1 DOG Entertainment sponsored stage featured some rock legends who were welcomed with enthusiasm by the fans. Steve Lynch (original lead guitarist from Autograph), Jamie Fletcher (formerly of Britny Fox and Modern Superstar), and Ryche Green (former drummer with the BulletBoys and Modern Superstar) delighted the crowd at the 1 DOG Entertainment tent, making it a memorable experience for all in attendance.

Saturday Night Performance at Murphy Theatre: Scott Stapp Takes the Stage

The evening culminated with a sensational performance at the Murphy Theatre by Scott Stapp, the voice of Creed, whose powerful vocals and timeless hits resonated with the audience.

After-Party Extravaganza: The Fun Continues

For those who weren’t ready to end the night, the party continued at Escape on Sugartree Street. On Friday night, Dragon’s Eye took the stage, and on Saturday, Reeking Havoc kept the energy high, ensuring the festivities continued into the late hours.

Throughout the weekend, the 1 DOG Entertainment booth was another hot spot of activity, with Wildman Walker’s latest book (part 2) available for fans to pick up. Attendees had the opportunity to meet Steve Lynch and other notable guests.

Rock the Block 2023 Leaves a Lasting Impression

Rock the Block 2023 surpassed all expectations, according to organizers, leaving an indelible mark on Wilmington’s music scene and bringing the community together for a weekend of rock and roll revelry.

Director of Clinton County Convention & Visitors Bureau, Susan Valentine-Scott, expressed her excitement about the event’s impact, saying, “I met people from New York, Georgia, Michigan, Texas, and the list goes on. This event has people coming from near and far. They stay in our hotels, they eat in our restaurants, they see the history of Clinton County, and more importantly, they see what a warm community we are.”

As the echoes of the festival’s performances fade, the anticipation for Rock the Block 2024 begins to build, promising an even bigger and bolder celebration of rock and roll in Wilmington.

“Warrant, a national touring artist, even put a video out on their social media showcasing our beautiful theater, one of our restaurants, and downtown murals. Wilmington, Ohio is known across this great nation when it comes to music,” said Valentine-Scott.