Law Library Resources Board meeting set

The Clinton County Law Library Resources Board quarterly meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 1. It will be held at the Clinton County Courthouse, 3rd Floor Law Library, 46 S. South St., Wilmington. The meeting will start at 12:15 p.m.

Planning Commission to meet

The Wilmington Planning Commission is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 4:30 p.m. in the first floor community room at 69 N. South St. in Wilmington.

Board of Elections to conduct public test

The Clinton County Board of Elections will conduct a public test of ballots and equipment to be used in the Aug. 8 special election and any other business that comes before the board on Thursday, Aug. 3 at 8:30 a.m. The tests will be held at the Clinton County Board of Elections, 111 S. Nelson Ave. Ste, 4, Wilmington.

MHRB Board of Directors to meet

Mental Health Recovery Board Serving Warren & Clinton Counties (MHRB) Board of Directors will hold its board meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 9 6 p.m. The meeting will take place at 212 Cook Road, Lebanon. Mental Health Recovery Board Serving Warren & Clinton Counties is the local board of alcohol, drug addiction and mental health services.

Clinton Co. SWCD to host annual meeting

The Clinton County Soil and Water Conservation District will be hosting the 2023 annual meeting on Aug. 23 at McCoy’s Reception Hall at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Meal tickets are $15 and reservations can be made by calling 937-382-2461. The SWCD will also conduct its election for supervisor and will present its 2023 Coblentz Scholarship winner. If you are interested in running for the Board of Supervisors, please call 937-382-2461. Election for Board of Supervisors will run concurrently.

Board of Health to hold regular meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will meet for the regular meeting on Aug. 28 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.