A two-vehicle accident occurred on State Route 73 around Williams and Hale roads on Friday around noon. The Ohio State Highway Patrol - Wilmington Post advised both were commercial vehicles. One vehicle traveling south hit the other vehicle going northwest. Both drivers were transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital for minor injuries. An investigation for the crash is ongoing.
John Hamilton | News Journal
