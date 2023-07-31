Scott Stapp, the voice of Creed, took center stage of the Murphy Theatre on Saturday during Rock the Block. John Hamilton | News Journal photos Locals and visitors braved the heat to listen to good tunes at Rock the Block on Saturday. John Hamilton | News Journal photos Locals and visitors braved the heat to listen to good tunes at Rock the Block on Saturday. John Hamilton | News Journal photos The band Swivel rocks out on Sugartree Street during Rock the Block on Saturday. John Hamilton | News Journal photos The band Swivel rocks out on Sugartree Street during Rock the Block on Saturday. John Hamilton | News Journal photos Scott Stapp and his band rocking it out to a packed crowd at the Murphy Theatre on Saturday during Rock the Block. John Hamilton | News Journal photos Scott Stapp and his band rocking it out to a packed crowd at the Murphy Theatre on Saturday during Rock the Block. John Hamilton | News Journal photos Scott Stapp and his band rocking it out to a packed crowd at the Murphy Theatre on Saturday during Rock the Block. John Hamilton | News Journal photos Scott Stapp and his band rocking it out to a packed crowd at the Murphy Theatre on Saturday during Rock the Block. John Hamilton | News Journal photos Scott Stapp and his band rocking it out to a packed crowd at the Murphy Theatre on Saturday during Rock the Block. John Hamilton | News Journal photos Scott Stapp and his band rocking it out to a packed crowd at the Murphy Theatre on Saturday during Rock the Block. John Hamilton | News Journal photos Scott Stapp and his band rocking it out to a packed crowd at the Murphy Theatre on Saturday during Rock the Block. John Hamilton | News Journal photos

Scott Stapp, the voice of Creed, took center stage of the Murphy Theatre on Saturday during Rock the Block.

Locals and visitors braved the heat to listen to good tunes at Rock the Block on Saturday.

Locals and visitors braved the heat to listen to good tunes at Rock the Block on Saturday.

The band Swivel rocks out on Sugartree Street during Rock the Block on Saturday.

The band Swivel rocks out on Sugartree Street during Rock the Block on Saturday.

Scott Stapp and his band rocking it out to a packed crowd at the Murphy Theatre on Saturday during Rock the Block.

Scott Stapp and his band rocking it out to a packed crowd at the Murphy Theatre on Saturday during Rock the Block.

Scott Stapp and his band rocking it out to a packed crowd at the Murphy Theatre on Saturday during Rock the Block.

Scott Stapp and his band rocking it out to a packed crowd at the Murphy Theatre on Saturday during Rock the Block.

Scott Stapp and his band rocking it out to a packed crowd at the Murphy Theatre on Saturday during Rock the Block.

Scott Stapp and his band rocking it out to a packed crowd at the Murphy Theatre on Saturday during Rock the Block.

Scott Stapp and his band rocking it out to a packed crowd at the Murphy Theatre on Saturday during Rock the Block.