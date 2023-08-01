BLANCHESTER — A fundraiser has been organized to help a local family following a tragic accident.

Dail Miller, the great-aunt of 4-year-old Ryder McDaniel, is looking to help raise money for the family to offset funeral expenses. The GoFundMe campaign is looking to raise $10,000. As of now, the campaign has raised over $4,800.

“We need your help with funeral expenses for Ryder and help with medical bill for the rest of the family,” said Miller in the post. “Anything you can give will help lay this sweet little boy to rest.”

On Saturday, Ryder succumbed to fatal injuries he received in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 22. According to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ryder was in a 2013 Dodge Dart with his parents and siblings.

At 9:55 p.m., the Dodge Dart, traveling west on U.S. 22, struck a 2019 Kia Sorento. Ryder was transported by air ambulance to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, where he died of his injuries. Ryder’s family and the occupants of the Kia Sorento were transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

If you wish to donate, please visit: https://gofund.me/f4ea6b89

