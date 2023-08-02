The tomatoes are finally ripening, the zucchini plants are looking a bit frazzled, the cucumber vines are waiting for cooler temperatures and my pepper plants look horrible. How is your garden doing? My green bean plants need to be pulled, the cabbages look “cooked” from the heat, but the zinnias and marigolds are blooming their hearts out.

It’s hard to believe that it is time to review the list of August’s tasks for the garden. I am trying to prioritize so that I don’t get overwhelmed.

One of my favorite garden blogs, “Tenth Acre Farm,” suggests a “15-minute Garden Plan” for gardeners who feel a little overwhelmed by what needs to be accomplished in the landscape. Set a timer if you like, but 15 minutes a day can help us keep up with the garden and hold back anxiety and feelings of being overwhelmed. These daily visits to the garden allow you to spot pest problems early and discover interesting things too. You might not get everything done in these 15-minute visits, but it certainly takes the stress off and allows you to enjoy the sun and fresh air for a bit and remember that gardening is fun.

For those of you (like me) who keep a list of things that need to be accomplished, the list for August includes:

Water and weed

Fertilize annuals, especially those in containers. Remove spent annuals and replace with new plants to keep beds and containers fresh.

Divide irises and daylilies as they complete blooming.

Divide and transplant peonies.

Cut back yarrow, catmint, coreopsis and veronica by one-third when plants stop flowering to encourage new foliage and blooms.

Harvest herbs for freezing or drying.

Re-edge beds.

Keep compost moist.

Do a final planting of vegetables for fall harvest.

Check plants for signs of pests and diseases

Evaluate your garden with an eye for improvements

Collect seeds for next year’s garden

Study bulb catalogs and order garlic and flowering bulbs to plant this fall

Add extra fall-blooming perennials to the garden

Cut flowers to bring indoors to enjoy.

Direct-seed turnips for a fall harvest

Propagate strawberries or weed them and thin out runners

One of my favorite garden authors, Margaret Roach, says, “Think of August chores as editing-and as a head start on fall clean up. August chores are like spot cleaning. I can’t fix everything, turning brown leaves green again, or sewing up holes. I can trick the eye with targeted trimming, deadheading, edging, mulching for my upcoming visitors, but doing so also reduces opportunities for pests and diseases.”

Remember that gardening is an exercise in optimism!