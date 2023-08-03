Clinton-Massie’s depth was the difference in 2022 as the Falcons blitzed the American Division with a perfect 10-0 record.

As the 2023 season begins, the Falcons are guarded in their enthusiasm for a repeat performance.

“We are cautious knowing everyone is going to try their best to take us out of the running for back-to-back league champs,” said Massie head coach Julie Kirby.

Perhaps one spark on Clinton-Massie side is four of the five courts were second in the SBAAC tournament at the end of the season. Only the second doubles pairing of Mikayla Wonderly and Brylie Green were league individual champions.

Kirby was named coach of the year in the American Division while Wonderly, Green, Addison Swope, Elle Dunham and Noel Gasaway were named first team all-league.

Maria Jones and Lilly Logsdon were second teamers.

All of the athletes who were first or second team for Clinton-Massie were underclassmen and return in a bid for yet another unbeaten SBAAC campaign.

“I feel very fortunate to have this team,” Kirby said. “They continue to put in the extra work in the off-season so they are constantly improving. They have the tools to have another successful season. They are focused a determined to stay at the top and I am happy to see their hard work is paying off.”

Wonderly and Green were 16-1 last season while Swope was 10-4 at first singles, Jones 12-3 at second singles and Logsdon 11-4 at third singles, according to the league website.

SCHEDULE

Aug 7^East Clinton^H^4p

Aug 8^Western Brown^A^4p

Aug 10^Wilmington^H^4p

Aug 16^New Richmond^A^4p

Aug 21^Greeneview^H^430p

Aug 22^Goshen^A^4p

Aug 23^Little Miami^A^430p

Aug 28^Blanchester^A^4p

Aug 30^Batavia^H^4p

Sept 5^Waynesville^H^4p

Sept 6^Western Brown^H^4p

Sept 7^Wilmington^A^4p

Sept 11^Fenwick^A^5p

Sept 14^New Richmond^H^4p

Sept 18^Batavia^A^4p

Sept 19^Goshen^H^4p

Sept 21^SBAAC American^@WHS^9a

Sept 25^Hillsboro^A^430p

Sept 27^Bellbrook^H^430p

Sept 28^Madeira^H^430p