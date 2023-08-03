This year’s theme for Breastfeeding Awareness Month is “Enabling Breastfeeding: Making a Difference for Working Parents.” To celebrate, Clinton County WIC will be hosting a drive-through event at the Clinton County Health District’s WIC office on Aug. 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Attendees will receive a swag bag with awesome giveaways. Individuals who are pregnant or breastfeeding will be entered into a raffle for a grand prize. For those who would like to stay awhile, we will have sidewalk chalk, bubbles, and a light snack available.

Breastfeeding has many known health benefits for mother and baby and is widely accepted as an effective strategy to promote positive health outcomes for both mothers and their babies, and Public Health begins with breastfeeding.

The Ohio Department of Health, along with the American Academy of Pediatrics, recommends feeding only breast milk for the first six months of life and continuing to breastfeed along with other foods for the first year and beyond.

Low rates of breastfeeding add more than $3 billion a year to medical costs for the mother and child in the United States. Thus, breastfeeding is an investment in health, not just a lifestyle decision. Infants who are not breastfed have an increased risk of asthma, obesity, type 2 diabetes, ear and respiratory infections and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

Similarly, mothers who do not breastfeed are at an increased risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, ovarian cancer and breast cancer.

A woman’s early experience with breastfeeding can affect whether and how long she continues to breastfeed, and providing support at every level can help reduce barriers to breastfeeding.

Communities and related programs play a vital role in helping women reach these breastfeeding recommendations by providing education and support at the most crucial times in the perinatal period.

Clinton County’s Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Program offers breastfeeding support to Clinton County families by providing prenatal breastfeeding classes, a monthly moms group as well as appointments with lactation professionals.

For more information about breastfeeding or to sign up for a class, call the WIC Program at 937-382-2862.