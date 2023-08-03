WILMINGTON — At the Wednesday morning session of the Clinton County Commissioners meeting, attendees were treated to an informative presentation by Scott Keller, investment officer at Peoples Bank, and Chris White, vice president of financial planning at Peoples Bank. They provided an update on the Clinton County Foundation Legacy Fund investments, shedding light on recent developments and market trends.

The presentation commenced with Keller taking the floor to share insights on the current market scenario and economy. Keller’s presentation centered on the performance of the investment account and highlighted changes that have been implemented since their last interaction with the commissioners.

The Legacy Fund, dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for Clinton County citizens through project-based funding, aims to strengthen the local community across economic, physical, and social dimensions. As a platform for local economic growth, the fund seeks to drive positive, lasting change within the county.

Keller initiated his market update by recollecting his remarks from the previous year, noting that the market had exceeded expectations. He noted that the past year had been particularly remarkable, showcasing the strongest seven-month start to a year since 1997. He addressed the concern of market leadership being narrow, with only a few technology giants driving performance.

“There are seven very large technology companies all affiliated in some form or fashion with artificial intelligence. Early in the year, that’s what was driving the market returns,” said Keller.

However, he expressed satisfaction with the market’s subsequent broadening, allowing smaller companies and various sectors to participate in the rally.

According to Keller, factors contributing to the market’s success include a significant reduction in inflation, better-than-expected economic growth, and sustained low unemployment rates. Despite the promising market outlook, Keller cautioned that investors’ excessively optimistic predictions could impact the economy’s stability.

A notable point of discussion was the recent downgrade of the US credit rating from an AAA rating to AA-plus. Keller acknowledged the unexpected nature of the move and highlighted that different rating agencies have reacted differently over time. He emphasized the importance of monitoring potential implications of this rating adjustment.

Diving into investment specifics, Keller provided an overview of the Legacy Fund’s current portfolio allocation. Notably, the equity allocation currently stands at 67%, slightly above the target of 65%. Additionally, cash holdings have increased to around 5%, up from the previous target of 3%. Keller mentioned that this is particularly advantageous given the current climate, where cash is yielding returns—a rarity in recent times.

County Commissioner Mike McCarty raised a pertinent query about the effect of the US credit rating downgrade. Keller explained that while unexpected, it remains to be seen how it will impact the market in the long run.

“It kind of came out of left field. I don’t think many people were expecting the rating agency to do that. There are three different rating agencies. S&P lowered their AAA rating back in 2011. They were the first of the three to lower it,” said Keller.

The presentation wrapped up with a thorough review of the stock portfolio and an introduction to two new funds that had been introduced since the last meeting.