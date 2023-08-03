Recently, the Clinton County History Center welcomed trustees and docents from two of Brown County’s historic sites on a tour of the center’s historic 1830s home and museum.

Trustees and docents from U.S. Grant’s Boyhood Home & Schoolhouse Historic Sites, as well as the Brown County Historical Society, stopped by the Clinton County History Center to tour the facility and speak with staff about preservation, curating exhibits, and more.

During the tour, director Shelby Boatman shared simple ways any smaller museum or historic site can implement technology and other resources to make a museum feel more inviting or help individuals understand the past better. Members from Brown County shared how they try once a year to visit or support another local historical society or site as a group and brush up on their museum skills.

After their visit to the History Center, the group enjoyed a meal at the historic General Denver Hotel.