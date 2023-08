The Clinton-Massie girls golf team defeated Hillsboro 189 to 243 Thursday in a scrimmage at the Elks 797 Golf course.

Grace Boone led the Falcons with a 43 while Charlotte Robinson had a 44.

Sammi Jo VanPelt finished with a 49 and Stormie Stroud had a 53. Rylee Long carded a 62 and Lauren Edwards had a 64.

Hillsboro came in with scores of 55, 57, 65 and 66.