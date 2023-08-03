Modern Woodmen of America teamed up with Harvest of Gold in Wilmington to help raise funds for Harvest of Gold’s at-risk youth programming.

Harvest of Gold hosted a golf outing at The Elks Golf Club on June 10 and raised $ 11,000. Modern Woodmen matched up to $2,500 of the fundraiser to bring the total proceeds to $13,500.

Harvest of Gold Executive Director Eleanor Harris shared:

“We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you and Dan and Bev Mayo and their unwavering partnership and commitment. Their generous contributions and dedication to our programs have made a significantly positive impact. Through their support, we have been able to achieve remarkable milestones and continue to share our services to the community. We are truly grateful for their support, and we look forward to continuing this meaningful collaboration for the betterment of our community.”

District Agent, Dan Mayo said, “We were pleased to partner with Harvest of Gold as we appreciate the values of this organization in helping at-risk youth in your community and we are grateful for all they do to help families in Clinton County. Modern Woodmen seeks quality organizations to work together to make its communities a better place to live. Our Matching Funds program is one of our feature programs in accomplishing this objective. Marque Jones is a good example of community involvement as a longtime member of Modern Woodmen and we appreciate what he, Eleanor Harris and all those who work hard toward reaching the goals of Harvest of Gold. Eleanor is a true light to this community, and we are blessed that she cares so much and works so hard for our youth.”

Founded in 1883 as a fraternal benefit society, Modern Woodmen of America offers financial services and fraternal member benefits to individuals and families throughout the United States. For more information about Modern Woodmen and its services, call district agent, Dan Mayo at 937-725-0445.