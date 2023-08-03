WILMINGTON — A dedicated group of community volunteers came together on Saturday to participate in a successful clean-up event organized by Clean-Up Wilmington.

The event, which saw the participation of seven enthusiastic volunteers, aimed to keep the city’s streets and sidewalks looking pristine after the lively “Rock the Block” event Friday.

The volunteers, consisting of David, Dustin, Nick, Dustin, Pauline, Laura, and Paul, rolled up their sleeves and put in their best efforts to ensure that the city’s downtown area remained clean and inviting for the second night of festivities. The collaboration between Clean-Up Wilmington and the Clinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau ensured that the heart of the city was in good shape for the local community and visitors alike.

With a commitment to maintaining the city’s charm and cleanliness, Clean-Up Wilmington has become a driving force for positive change. The volunteers’ dedication not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of the city but also contributes to fostering a sense of community pride.

The next Clean-Up Wilmington event is scheduled for Aug. 26 at 9 a.m. Volunteers will convene at the municipal building, located at 69 N. South St. Whether you’re a resident, a local business, or part of a group, you’re encouraged to join in and make a meaningful impact on the city’s appearance and atmosphere.

Annen Vance, the point of contact for organizing clean-up events, expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming event and the potential for more community involvement. For those interested in learning more about Clean-Up Wilmington’s initiatives, participating in upcoming events, or organizing a clean-up event for their group or business, Vance can be reached at [email protected] or by phone at 937-382-6509.