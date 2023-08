GREENFIELD — The Wilmington High School girls golf team finished third Thursday in the season opening Adam Sharp Memorial golf tournament at Buckeye Hills Country Club.

Circleville won the tournament with a 162 team total. McClain was second at 215 and the Hurricane third with 227.

Reagen Reese led Wilmington with a 52 with Abi Earley close behind at 54.

LainaJay Howell shot a 60 and Kylie Fisher carded a 61.