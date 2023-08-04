It’s hard to believe that 75 years ago, in 1948, gas was 26 cents, Harry Truman was President, and Polaroid cameras had just been invented. That same year, a group of forward-thinking individuals came together with the goal of developing a county museum to preserve and share their community’s rich heritage.

A small meeting in the auditorium of the Clinton County Courthouse eventually led to the acquisition of historic Rombach Place – General James W. Denver’s former residence – and many other successful achievements in preserving Clinton County’s past. Ten curatorial directors later, the Clinton County Historical Society is marking its 75th anniversary of existence.

To celebrate this monumental occasion, the Society will be hosting a garden party which wouldn’t be complete without tent, music, food, drinks… and a monumental announcement. Active History Center members are invited to join the fun on the Saturday, Aug. 26 as the Society reflects upon the past and look towards the future of the Clinton County History Center.

“Preserving Past Seventy-Five” is a key focus of the event. An announcement regarding major preservation advancements of the Society’s collection will take place during the event.

At this time, attendance is invitation only and all 2023 members should have received event details. There’s still time to ensure you can join in on the fun too.

Renew online at www.ClintonCountyHistory.org or call staff at 937-382-4684 to enquire about memberships and event attendance.