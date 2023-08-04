Conversion is a new way of looking at the world. How many liters are in a gallon? This is 3.79 liters. Whether I call it 3.79 liters or a gallon, it is the same amount. Conversion is a different way of seeing things in life.

Recently in Bible study, we were in a long discussion about Spiritual Gifts, what they are and how they are utilized. Often, we want certain talents to make ourselves better or so we may aspire for things. Looking at the world in new way doesn’t mean that things in the world are completely different. It means that how we look at the world is completely different.

The Apostle Paul underwent one of these transformations. Paul was a persecutor of Christians helped many of them find their way to an early death. Then a new way of seeing happened in his life. Paul is on he road to Damascus and hears from Christ.

“Saul, Saul, why do you persecute me?” Saul responds, “Who are you, Lord?” Christ replies,

“I am Jesus, whom you are persecuting,” he replied. “Now get up and go into the city, and you will be told what you must do.”

Saul, Paul’s name before the conversion, was persecuting people in the name of religion when Jesus stopped him on the road side closing off his vision. Until his eyes could be healed, this allows for a new way of seeing. Like the conversation about Spiritual Gifts, Saul was aspiring for recognition in his fever to take on Christians.

When new sight happens though, we see a whole new world. This reminds me of the lyrics.

A whole new world

A new fantastic point of view

No one to tell us, “no” or where to go

Or say we’re only dreaming

A whole new world

A dazzling place I never knew

But when I’m way up here, it’s crystal clear

That now I’m in a whole new world with you

(Now I’m in a whole new world with you)

Unbelievable sights

Indescribable feeling

Soaring, tumbling, freewheeling

Through an endless diamond sky.

In this whole new world, love becomes how we see the world. There isn’t another person that you look at who is not loved by God. Ponder that. Paul was waking up to this reality that God loved the early Christians and the Gentiles too. When we wake up to it, we understand that not only God loves me yet God loves everyone that I have ever met. This is a whole new world.

Conversion is a daily thing as we wake up with opportunities to experience God’s love daily. As we encounter it daily, one the the secrets to life is wishing others joy, happiness and love that we desire. We have mastered this when we are able to wish the joy, happiness and love to people that we dislike and struggle with. The more that we do this, the less that we believe that there people in the world not worthy of being liked and loved. We want to love and to care for them more deeply. This is the type of living that Christ is calling us to live.

It’s a whole new world. Conversion has helped me to realize that they only thing that I am is who I am before God. That is all that matters. When we can see that each of us is loved by God, it doesn’t matter what my opinions of the person is. It matters that God loves them and wants to work with each of us.

Love converts us into a new way of living together. I remember that before and after conversion. I am still Joel. It just changes how I see the world in Christ’s eyes. It is the same for all of us when Christ enters our lives.

Joel Richter is the pastor at Faith Lutheran Church of Wilmington.

This weekly column is provided to the News Journal on a monthly rotation basis by members of the Wilmington Area Ministerial Association.