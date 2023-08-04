WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School tennis team opened its season Friday morning with a 3-2 loss to Talawanda on the WHS courts.

“All of our singles player had extremely close matches,” WHS head coach Doug Cooper said. “Fatigue began to creep in with the midday heat. That’s on me. We’ve had two-a-day practices all week and without rest we had to come right out and be ready for an early match.”

Layna Holmes won her first singles match 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 10-3 and the doubles pairing of Cary Holliday and Bailey Wheeler were easy winners 6-1, 6-0.

“Cary and Bailey were sharp and Layna stepped up big in a very good performance. It was probably the best overall match she’s ever played. Layna played with confidence, poise and determination Her level of concentration in difficult points was very impressive. Both first and second singles were battles.”

The Hurricane reserve team was a 4-1 winner.

Sofia Castillo and Abbie Hubbard won singles matches. Emma Brooks teamed with Jasmine Comer and Hunter Byrd paired with Lexi Stern to win doubles matches.

SUMMARY

August 4, 2023

@Wilmington High School

Varsity Tennis

Talawanda 3, Wilmington 2

Singles

1-Layna Holmes def Julie Page 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 10-3

2-Reagan Henry was def by Layla Fritche 2-6, 6-7 (5-7)

3-Josie Heys was def by Alyssa Hornsby 4-6, 2-6

Doubles

1-Cary Holliday, Bailey Wheeler def Emma Lake, Dani Peters 6-1, 6-0

2-Jenna Pletcher, Kate Totten were def by Cat Moul, Kyla Hackney 4-6, 2-6

Reserve Tennis

Wilmington 4, Talawanda 1

Singles

1-Sofia Castillo won 8-2

2-Kiley Comberger was defeated 5-8

3-Abbie Hubbard won 8-6

Doubles

1-Emma Brooks, Jasmine Comer won 8-2

2-Hunter Byrd, Lexi Stern won 8-2