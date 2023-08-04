Andy Steed completed the 2023 Southern Ohio PGA Junior Tour season with a runaway vicitory.

With 3,527.5 points, Steed nearly doubled the nearest competitor in the 16-19 year old player of the year standings.

Griff Turner was runnerup with 1,955.83 points.

The final event of the season was the SOPGA Junior Tour Championship at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin Tuesday and Wednesday.

Timmy Hollenbeck won the tournament with a 4-over 148. Steed, a junior at Clinton-Massie, was sixth with a 20-over 164.

Owen Goodwin, Steed’s classmate at CMHS, was tied for ninth at 25-over 169.

In 19 events during the season, Steed finished no worse than seventh in any event. He claimed 10 wins in all and was runnerup once and finished third two times.