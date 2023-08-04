When it comes to golf, Gabby Woods is a rare physical talent.

“You don’t see girls at this level that compress the ball like she does,” said Doug Ledford, the former Snow Hill Country Club club pro who has been working with Woods for a number of years. “She has an exceptional long game, unparalleled really.”

Simply put, the more a golfer compresses the golf ball, the more distance, accuracy and backspin that golfer will have.

Woods will take her game on the national stage once again Monday when she begins play in the United States Women’s Amateur Golf Championship at Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles. The Woods family arrived in LA Friday morning.

What gives Woods an additional advantage over many golfers is her mental game.

“The mental part of it trumps everything,” she said. “When I first started playing golf, I’d get very frustrated and show it. Now I realize you don’t have to get frustrated. You always have time to turn it around if you trust in your ability. You can get those shots back and put up a good score. Mental toughness over the years is the biggest change I’ve had.”

Woods is one of two players in the field representing Ohio. In all 31 states and 17 countries are represented. There are 156 golfers in the tournament. The oldest is Sue Wooster, 61, of Australia. The youngest is Emily Song, 13, of California.

The tournament begins Monday with 18 holes of stroke play followed by 18 more holes of stroke play on Tuesday.

The field is cut to 64 and match play begins on Wednesday with one match. There will be two matches scheduled for Thursday with the quarterfinals Friday, semifinals Saturday and 36-hole championship match on Sunday.

The weather, as expected, is supposed to be warm and sunny with highs between 85-90 through Thursday.

Beginning Wednesday, television coverage of the tournament will be on the Golf Channel. Coverage will be 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday and 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday.

The winner of the U.S. Amateur will be exempt from qualifying for the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open, the next 10 women’s amateurs if eligible, the 2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur as well as likely exemptions from the Chevron Championship, the AIG Women’s British Open and the Amundi Evian Championships.

A Clinton-Massie High School graduate, Woods will be entering her senior season at the University of Findlay. She finished as the national runnerup in the NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Championship in May. Last month she won the Ohio Women’s Amateur Golf Championship.

Woods is sponsored this summer by ERC (Epoxy Resinous Cleaners) and the Day family.