OXFORD — The Clinton-Massie boys golf team finished seventh Friday at the Talawanda Invitational at Hueston Woods Golf Course.

“I was very disappointed in our performance and we need to quit giving shots away to achieve any of our goals,” CM coach Phil Larrick said.

The Falcons were led by Andy Steed who had a 75. Aden Wall of Harrison was the tournament medalist with a 72. Madeira was the team champion with a 312 while St. Xavier came in with 319. The Falcons had 340.

Clinton-Massie will play Monday in a tournament at Pipeston Golf Course in Miamsburg.

Logan Miller had an 85 and Evan Davidson carded an 87. Owen Goodwin shot a 93 while Colson Morgan had 107 and Cam Morgan had 108.