BLANCHESTER — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Blanchester Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

**This list does not contain all calls and matters handled by officers, nor does it include ongoing investigations and follow-ups on cases from previous weeks, traffic crashes, or traffic stops**

July 16-Aug. 2

Some of the calls handled included:

-A 42-year-old Blanchester man was arrested during a traffic stop in the 800 block of East Center Street. The man had a warrant through the Blanchester Police Department for violating a protection order.

-An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Old South Broadway Street for the report of a suspicious person dancing and doing karate. The officer identified the subject as a 25-year-old woman, whom had a warrant for her arrest through Clermont County Sheriff’s Office on an original charge of assault. The female was arrested and turned over to Clermont County deputies.

-While patrolling, an officer observed a female and male arguing, and stopped to check on them. Both advised they were joking. A short time later, officers were dispatched to a business in the 200 block of West Main Street for the woman from earlier being disorderly and banging on the window, yelling at the male. Management told the woman to leave and to not return, and the woman continued to be disorderly before leaving prior to the officers’ arrival. An officer attempted to locate the woman, and while doing so, officers were called back to the business for the same woman being disorderly inside the business again. The officer located the woman and placed her under arrest for criminal trespass and disorderly conduct. The woman, a 47-year-old Blanchester resident, was taken to the Clinton County Jail.

-An officer was called to the 500 block of North Broadway Street for a suspicious person, called in by a passerby. The officer spoke to the male, who stated he was waiting to pick his car up. Due to the business being closed, the man apologized and said he would come back when the business was open. The man then started to cut through yards, and was told to use sidewalks and not to trespass. Later that day, an officer was called to a residence in the 200 block of Clark Street for a man walking around her property. The responding officer located the man, and identified him as the same person from the earlier call. The man stated he was running from men that were chasing him and throwing pipe bombs at him. The man, a 38-year-old Blanchester resident, was charged with disorderly conduct and released to a friend. A short time later, the officer was dispatched to a business in the 100 block of South Broadway Street for a man reporting that he was being chased by men in a van. Witnesses on scene stated that the man was acting erratic, and the officer was unable to observe the van or men the caller stated were in the parking lot. Management of the business stated they did not want the man to return, as his behavior was alarming employees. The man was placed under arrest for persistent disorderly conduct, and taken to the Clinton County Jail.

-An officer was dispatched to the 800 block of East Center Street for a transport company employee becoming disorderly and argumentative with staff.

-An officer responded to the 7300 block of Fairground Road for a possible drug overdose. A 41-year-old Kentucky woman was found deceased. Blanchester EMS and the Clinton County Coroner’s Office also responded.

-An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of South Broadway Street for a customer getting loud and disorderly with employees, and refusing to leave after being told to do so many times. This matter is still under investigation.

-A 34-year-old man reported being threatened by a 60-year-old man while walking in the 100 block of South Broadway Street. The suspect stated that the caller needed to mind his own business, and that he was just jealous he was hugging a woman and the caller had no one. The suspect was cited for disorderly conduct.

-An officer was dispatched to the 800 block of East Center Street for a possible tenant dispute. One of the parties, a 38-year-old Blanchester man, was found to have a warrant for his arrest through Preble County. The male was placed under arrest and taken to the Clinton County Jail to await extradition to Preble County.

-An officer responded to a domestic violence in the 200 block of Highland Avenue; a 36 year-old Wilmington man was arrested and jailed on a charge of domestic violence.

-An officer responded to the 800 block of East Center Street for a welfare check. Upon speaking to all parties involves, it was reported that a 40-year-old woman at that address had been harming herself, and altering the food of others within the home. The woman was transported to Clermont Mercy Hospital for an evaluation.

-A resident in the 500 block of West Main Street reported that a helicopter was flying low above their home, interrupting their filming they were doing. The officer did not locate the helicopter in question.

-An anonymous caller reported a subject slumped over the wheel of a vehicle in the 700 block of West Main Street. Upon arrival, the woman stated she was sleeping, and that she is also living inside her vehicle. The officer provided the woman with information on local resources.

-Officers were called to the 100 block of Old South Broadway Street for a woman on the property that the owner wanted to leave. Upon arrival, the woman was found to have a warrant for her arrest out of Warren County Sheriff’s Office. The woman was placed under arrest and turned over to a Warren County deputy.

-An officer was dispatched to a business in the 100 block of South Broadway Street for a customer getting into an argument with an employee. According to the employee, the customer became irate over donuts not being ready for purchase.