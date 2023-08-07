CLARKSVILLE — As the summer break draws to a close, the Clinton-Massie Local School District is preparing to welcome its teachers and students for another enriching academic year. The start date for grades 6-12 is set for Aug. 16, while the elementary students will have a staggered start date.

Important Dates and Events:

Teachers’ Return: Aug. 14

– On Monday, Aug. 14, educators will return to prepare classrooms, fine-tune lesson plans, and await open house to begin.

Middle and High School Open Houses: Monday, Aug. 14, 3:30 – 6:30 p.m.

– All middle and high school students and parents are invited to meet teachers, tour classrooms, and learn about upcoming learning experiences.

Elementary Open House Split Dates:

– Aug. 14: Second and fourth grades, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

– Aug. 15: First, third, and fifth grades, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Preschool Open House: Monday, Aug. 14, 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

– Parents of preschool students can meet teachers and explore classrooms.

Meet the Team: Aug. 10, 6 p.m.

– Introduction of various youth sports teams and a soccer preview.

Preschool and Kindergarten Parent Meetings: Aug. 10

– Insights into curriculum, expectations, and supporting children’s education.

-Preschool meeting- 5:30-6:30 p.m.

-Kindergarten meeting 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Get Connected Day: Aug. 9

– Three sessions: 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 1 p.m.-3 p.m., and 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Students receive schedules, engage in a scavenger hunt, and parents can access information about technology and payments.

Student Start Dates:

– Grades 6-12: Aug. 16

– Kindergarten Staggered Start: Aug. 16-23

– All Kindergarteners Start: Aug. 24

– Preschool Staggered Start: Aug. 21-24

Kindergarten Staggered Start:

– Aug. 21: Last names A-H

– Aug. 22: Last names I-P

– Aug. 23: Last names Q-Z

– Aug. 24: All kindergarteners

Grades 1-5 Staggered Start:

– Aug. 16: Last names A-H

– Aug. 17: Last names I-P

– Aug. 18: Last names Q-Z

– Aug. 21: All students (grades 1-5)

For more information and updates, visit the school district’s Facebook pages or its website at www.cmfalcons.org.