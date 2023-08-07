Habitat for Humanity of Clinton County hosted its 27th-annual Golf Outing on Friday, July 21 at the Elks Golf Club, Wilmington. Twenty-two teams participated this year with contenders representing a variety of businesses, organizations and individuals in the Clinton County area and surrounding counties.

The event began with a delicious picnic-themed luncheon by the Elks Golf Club before the teams headed out for the shotgun start of 18 holes of golf with optimal playing conditions on a warm sunny day.

First place was awarded to Merchants Bank team of Jake DeHart, Nicole Custis, Rodney Carruthers and Ryan Bowman with a score of 45. The team donated their monetary award back to Habitat for Humanity to support the mission to help build affordable, energy efficient homes for underprivileged families in Clinton County.

Second place went to Trusty Insurance’s team: Bob Hazelbaker, John Rolfe, Kirby Tolliver and Curt Warner, with a score of 49. Third place went to The 2 GMs, consisting of Gary Bishop, Gary DeFayette, Mike Ropp and Mike Gross, who brought in a score of 51. The Clinton County Hackers team of Steve McKibben, Rick Williams, Kevin Carey and Donnie Gaddis, score 74, placed last.

Forty-five hole sponsors signs were placed throughout the course and donations received from over 40 individuals and businesses enlivened the event with numerous raffle baskets and door prizes.

Farmers Insurance offered chip shot challenges on hole 17 resulting monetary awards and drink tickets. Dan Williams won their award. Wilmington Savings Bank sponsored the Lucky 5 on hole five with a winning prize of $500, which was won by Paul Fisher. Split the Pot was won by Landon Wyatt to conclude the day. Dan Mayo from Modern Woodman of America presented matching funds of $2,500 to Habitat to help the organization build more homes.

This year, Habitat for Humanity of Clinton County is busy with two new homes. Midland will be the home for a young couple with four children in the Blanchester School District. Soon to be homeowner Adrien Ayers is anxiously awaiting the dry wall mudders to finish the walls so that he and his family can get busy with painting the rooms. This is the 46th home built by dedicated and experienced construction volunteers since this affiliate had the dream to help build homes for poor families unable to afford homes in Clinton County, according to a news release.

In July, after clearing myriads of honey suckle and brambles from the overgrown property, the volunteer construction crew broke ground on the 47th home in Wilmington. Building costs have wreaked havoc for local contractors, not only this volunteer Habitat for Humanity affiliate. Fundraising to defer the rising cost of lumber, trusses, drywall and other expenses, challenges the volunteers who depend on the community to help with the mission statement to build these energy efficient, affordable homes. Habitat homes are sold to partner families at no profit, using interest free loans, making these families taxpaying contributors to our area.

Another way for the community to support Habitat is to visit and spend money at the Habitat ReStore, located at 1032 W. Main St., Wilmington. Profits go towards purchasing building supplies for the Habitat homes.