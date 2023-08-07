Myah Jones — a 2020 East Clinton graduate and a rising senior majoring in marine biology at Maine Maritime Academy — has spent six weeks of her summer in Clearwater, Fla. with Coastal Marine Education and Research Academy (CMERA).

Jones has learned the operations and functions of using a long-line and also tangle nets to catch several sharks and rays. She was privileged to be able to tag some of these amazing animals. The animals are then measured, sex determined, and a genetic sample is collected.

Jones will be named in any of the research data that is collected and used for any kind of scientific research study with CMERA.