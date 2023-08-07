CLINTON COUNTY — Two unrelated incidents over the past few days caused power outages for many locals.

On Saturday night, a situation unfolded that led to a power outage impacting a total of 2,884 customers in the Village of Martinsville, according to AES Ohio.

Reports indicate that paper lanterns from a nearby event called the Lights Festival became entangled in transmission lines and the substation, causing the disruption in power supply. Crews promptly mobilized to address the issue and worked through the night to safely restore electricity to the affected households and businesses.

According to AES Director of Corporate Communications Mary Ann Kabel, “They had released lanterns at an event nearby, those paper lanterns based on the wind got tangled in our transmission lines and in the neighboring substation.”

Kabel added, “We had crews that went out there that evening and they were able to get most of the customers back up. I believe everyone was back on Sunday around noon.”

Local residents were praised for their patience and understanding as the power company diligently worked to rectify the situation.

Then during the early morning hours Monday in Wilmington, a lightning strike triggered a transformer explosion, resulting in a brief power outage on Fairland Avenue. The incident occurred at approximately 3:56 a.m. and affected a total of six customers in the area, according to Kabel.

The powerful lightning strike caused the transformer explosion, leading to an immediate disruption in the electricity supply. Local authorities and power crews were dispatched to assess and address the issue. By 6:46 a.m., power was successfully restored to a majority of all impacted customers.

The lightning-induced transformer explosion served as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of weather-related incidents. Local resident Diana Hensley shared her experience of being abruptly awakened by the explosive sound and visual spectacle of the transformer incident. Describing the scene as nothing short of astonishing, she expressed her eagerness for a swift power restoration, hoping for a return to normalcy as soon as possible.

There were no reported injuries resulting from the incident.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed about outages, report issues, and access updates through the official website of the power company at www.aes-ohio.com/outages.