MIAMISBURG — Led by tournament runnerup Andy Steed, the Clinton-Massie boys golf team finished third Monday at the Dayton Christian Invitational at Pipestone Golf Club.

Steed “continues to play well” and had a 1-over par 73, coach Phil Larrick said.

“It was a tough day with all of the rain and the delays,” Larrick added.

Match medalist was Sarvesh Arivarasu of tournament winner St. Xavier. He had a 1-under 71. The Bombers had a 301 team total. The Falcons had a 317, finishing ahead of 11 other complete teams, Larrick said.

Owen Goodwin had a 77 and Logan Miller shot 82. Evan Davidson was 6-over after two holes then played the next 16 holes in 7-over for an 85. Cam Morgan carded a 90 and Colson Morgan shot a 107.