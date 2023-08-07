LOS ANGELES — With an up and down round capped by birdies on two of the final three holes, Gabby Woods finished even par Monday in the opening round of the USGA Women’s Amateur Golf Championship.

Woods began play on 10 and worked her way around the Bel-Air Country Club’s 6,146-yard layout, finishing the round in near 90-degree temperatures.

She started her day with 3 pars then went double bogey-birdie before finishing the first 9 at 1-over par.

After a par on 1, Woods bogeyed 2, 5 and 6 while posting birdies on 3, 4, 7 and 9. Upon completion of her round, with many golfers on the course or yet to begin play, Woods was tied for 18th.

Woods will begin her second 18-hole stroke play round 4:18 p.m. Tuesday EDT. The top 64 players after 36 holes of stroke play will advance to the match play portion of the tournament which begins Wednesday. There are 156 players entered in the tournament.

Beginning Wednesday, television coverage of the tournament will be on the Golf Channel. Coverage will be 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday and 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday.

The winner of the U.S. Amateur will be exempt from qualifying for the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open, the next 10 women’s amateurs if eligible, the 2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur as well as likely exemptions from the Chevron Championship, the AIG Women’s British Open and the Amundi Evian Championships.

A Clinton-Massie High School graduate, Woods will be entering her senior season at the University of Findlay. She finished as the national runnerup in the NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Championship in May. Last month she won the Ohio Women’s Amateur Golf Championship.

Woods is sponsored this summer by ERC (Epoxy Resinous Cleaners) and the Day family.