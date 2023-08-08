Gabby Woods, shown here on the first hole of competition Monday, was -1 through 27 holes Tuesday at the USGA Women’s Amateur Golf Championship at the Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles. Submitted Photos

LOS ANGELES — Gabby Woods made the turn -1 Tuesday in the second round of the USGA Women’s Amateur Golf Championship tournament at Bel-Air Country Club.

But she played the final 9 holes in +8 and finished with a 77. She did not make the round of 64 match play portion of the tournament.

Things started well for the Clinton-Massie High School graduate. She posted pars on the first 7 holes then birdied the par 5 eighth to go to -1. Through 27 holes, Woods was tied for 15th and in position to continue in the tournament on Wednesday.

A double bogey on 10 begin the slide, though. She bogeyed 11, 12, 14 and 17, carding double bogey on 13.

Beginning Wednesday, television coverage of the tournament will be on the Golf Channel. Coverage will be 6 to 9 p.m. today, Thursday and Friday; 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday and 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Woods will be entering her senior season at the University of Findlay. She finished as the national runnerup in the NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Championship in May. Last month she won the Ohio Women’s Amateur Golf Championship.

Woods is sponsored this summer by ERC (Epoxy Resinous Cleaners) and the Day family.