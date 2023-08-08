Beavercreek golf outing to benefit military veterans

The Dayton Warriors Softball Fund, the all-volunteer hosts for the USA Patriots Amputee softball team at Wright State University since 2016, is hosting the 6th annual USA Patriots Golf Finale outing at Beavercreek Golf Club Sept. 29.

This annual outing is the culmination of a series of seven prior outings in 2023 all of which supported veteran causes.

Funds from this outing and the softball team’s appearances in the Greater Dayton area are donated to Fisher Houses (WPAFB & Dayton VA); Honor Flight-Dayton; to support the USA Patriots Kid’s Camp; and to additional veteran-centric causes.

Entry is $100 per player which includes greens fees, cart, coffee, donuts, lunch, and prizes.

For more information or an entry form to enter this outing, send e-mail to [email protected].