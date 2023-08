Blanchester drops match to Goshen at Elks 797 Golf Club

WILMINGTON — The Blanchester boys golf team was defeated by Goshen 189 to 214 Tuesday morning at the Elks 797 Golf Club.

The Wildcats were led by Evan Malott who had a 47 on the 2,773-yard back nine. Goshen’s Cohen Hamann was the match medalist with a 42.

Also for the Wildcats, Cole Mueller had a 52 and Cole Bradley shot a 56. Eason Jones came in with a 59.

Blanchester will play 1 p.m. Monday at Elks Run in the first SBAAC National Division match of the season.