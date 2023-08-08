Field of Dreams softball memorial tournament begins Thursday Field of Dreams softball memorial tournament begins Thursday Field of Dreams softball memorial tournament begins Thursday Field of Dreams softball memorial tournament begins Thursday

The third annual Field of Dreams Tiffany Jackson Memorial softball tournament will begin Thursday at the ball diamond in Clarksville.

The tournament is in honor Tiffany Jackson, who passed away from cancer in March 2021.

There are seven Field of Dream teams and three all girls teams in the tournament.

Play begins 6 p.m. Thursday with two girls games. Tracy Zammert will throw out the first pitch Thursday.

Play continues Friday night and all-day Saturday. Theresia Carroll will throw out the first pitch on Friday and Debbie Moore will sing the National Anthem. On Saturday, Clinton County Sports Hall of Famer Roger Reveal will throw out the first pitch prior to the 5 p.m. old-timers game. Anyone 50 or older is welcome to play in the old-timers game.

The tournament finishes on Sunday.

An old-timers game is set for 5 p.m. Saturday.

An after tournament party will be held Sunday afternoon at Chief’s Lake from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. featuring American Rebels band.

Proceeds from the tournament are going to a local family dealing with cancer, as well as two Clinton-Massie High School graduates to help defer the cost of their first year of college.

The Friends of Clarksville will have a full concession stand throughout the tournament. There will be multiple raffle items with a grand prize of $1,000 cash. The drawing will be 6 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, contact Dave Carroll at 513-309-5233.