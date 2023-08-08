Hurricane nets 4-1 win in American Division opener

BATAVIA — In the opening league match of the season, Wilmington defeated Batavia 4-1 Tuesday in SBAAC American Division competition in Clermont County.

Wilmington is 1-1 overall and 1-0 in the American Division.

For Batavia this was the first match of the season.

“Good to get the first road win and start off conference play with a win,” WHS coach Doug Cooper said.

Layna Holmes and Sofia Castillo won singles matches for WHS.

Both doubles teams were winners, the first doubles duo of Cary Holliday and Bailey Wheeler along with the second doubles pair of Jenna Pletcher and Josie Heys.

“Another solid outing for Layna, Cary and Bailey,” said Cooper. “Sofia was sharp in her varsity singles debut. Jenna and Josie played very well together.”

SUMMARY

Aug 8, 2023

@Batavia High School

Wilmington 4, Batavia 1

Singles

1-Layna Holmes defeated Ava Neumeister 6-0, 6-1

2-Reagan Henry was defeated by Paige Collier 4-6, 0-6

3-Sofia Castillo defeated Macy McHenry 6-2, 6-0

Doubles

1-Cary Holliday, Bailey Wheeler defeated Sage Haynes, Makayla Hickman 6-0, 6-2

2-Jenna Pletcher, Josie Heys defeated Mahi Patel, Adison Highley 6-2, 6-0