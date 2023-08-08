Massie JV golfers open with win over Trace

WILMINGTON — The Clinton-Massie junior varsity boys golf team defeated Miami Trace 178 to 212 Tuesday at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

Quinton Smith of Clinton-Massie was the match medalist with a 39, which included a hole-out for eagle from 125 yards, coach Clayton Morgan said.

Cam Morgan had a 43 for Clinton-Massie while Colson Morgan had 48, Micah Ruther 48 and Brandon Bowling 48. Also playing for the Falcons were Liam Denehy 51, Ethan Robinette 52, Conner Jacobs 54.

Massie will play Wilmington Wednesday at the Elks 797 Golf Course.