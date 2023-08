WHS junior varsity tennis holds off Batavia 3-2

The Wilmington High School junior varsity tennis team defeated Batavia 3-2 Tuesday afternoon.

The Hurricane swept the singles courts with Katelynn Totten, Kiley Comberger and Abbie Hubbard picking up wins.

The JV team is coached by Steve Reed.

SUMMARY

Aug 8, 2023

Wilmington 3, Batavia 2

Singles

1-Katelynn Totten won 8-6

2-Kiley Comberger won 8-6

3-Abbie Hubbard won 8-5

Doubles

1-Jasmine Comer, Emma Brooks were defeated 5-6 retired

2-Hunter Byrd, Lexi Stern were defeated 4-8