Early start no trouble for golfers in easy win

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — It was an early morning start but that didn’t hinder Clinton-Massie’s boys golf team.

At Majestic Springs Golf Course, the Falcons defeated Xenia 159 to 205 in a match that started at 7 a.m.

Andy Steed was match medalist with a 36. Drew Smith led Xenia with a 44.

Colson Morgan had a career-best 43 for Clinton-Massie (19-9 on the year).

Owen Goodwin had a 37 and Logan Miller carded a 41. Cam Morgan shot a 47.

The Falcons will play at Bel-Wood Country Club 4 p.m. Thursday against Little Miami.