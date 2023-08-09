Individuals arrested at council meeting file lawsuit against city, officials

WILMINGTON — A lawsuit has been filed in federal court against the City of Wilmington and officials by two men who were arrested at a city council meeting.

On Tuesday, Aug. 1, Darrell Petrey, of Clarksville, and Tony Thomas, of Wilmington, filed a complaint against the City of Wilmington, Wilmington Police Chief Ron Fithen, and now-former Wilmington City Council President Mark McKay in the U.S. District Court Southern District of Ohio – Western Division.

According to the complaint provided by Matt Miller-Novak, the attorney for Petrey and Thomas, the two “seek damages for the unlawful restraint, retaliation, and malicious prosecution of two citizens for engaging in protected critical speech of their elected officials during public participation during a Wilmington City Council meeting.”

The two were arrested at the April 20 Wilmington City Council meeting after making remarks during the meeting about now-outgoing Mayor John Stanforth. The cases against the two were later dismissed in Clinton County Municipal Court on July 28.

The complaint states, “Defendants caused both Plaintiffs emotional damage arising from having to face bogus claims meant to intimidate and punish them for exercising their Constitutional rights by making critical comments about matters of public concern.”

A motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction was also filed against the city. The complaint states that the plaintiffs “are entitled to injunctive relief, declaratory judgment, attorney fees, costs, and compensatory and nominal damages.”

Miller-Novak told the News Journal they’re seeking the immediate injunction to restrain “(the City’s) Unconstitutional public participation rules, so Wilmington cannot further abuse these rules to punish protected criticisms.”

When asked for comment, Brad Reynolds, the human resources director for the City, told the News Journal “the City does not comment on pending litigation.”

Miller-Novak told the News Journal the action’s purpose is not only to vindicate Petrey and Thomas, but is also about protecting all Wilmington citizens.

“Nobody in Wilmington should fear criminal punishment for petitioning their government with grievances,” said Miller-Novak.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574