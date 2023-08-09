Lions hand Wildcats loss in BHS season opener

NEW RICHMOND — The Blanchester tennis team opened its season Tuesday with a 4-1 loss to New Richmond in a non-league match.

“I was really pleased with our effort,” BHS coach Matt Sexton said. “This was a New Richmond team that had a dominant win in their opener against Goshen so I thought we competed well.”

Katelyn Toles was the only winner for the Wildcats, pulling out a 6-7, 7-5, 6-3 win at second singles.

Blanchester lost a couple of tiebreakers that could have swung the match in a different direction.

“Just ended up on the wrong end of a couple tiebreakers,” said Sexton. “I think if Lilly (Bates) wins that breaker, she’s got a good chance to pull that out. Great effort by a sophomore in her first match at first singles.

“Really impressed with how Katelyn (Toles) battled tor almost three hours. A lot of long rallies but she hung tough and won the big points at the end she needed.”

The other tiebreaker loss came at second doubles but Sexton was impressed with their play after rallying from 2-5 to send the match to a tiebreaker.

“This match was what we needed before we get to league play,” he said.

SUMMARY

August 9, 2023

At New Richmond High School

New Richmond 4, Blanchester 1

Records: New Richmond 2-0; Blanchester 0-1

Singles

1: Emily Redmond (N) d. Lilly Bates 6-2, 7-6(5)

2: Katelyn Toles (B) d. Nicole Colonel 6-7, 7-5, 6-3

3: Payton Ollendick (N) d. Lydia Siler 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

1: Audrey Fouss, Jenna Adams (N) d. Taylor Baker, Greta Quigley 7-5, 6-1

2: Cassidy Crowe, Willa Riggenbach (N) d. Breanna Weldon, Gracie Kaehler 6-2, 2-6, 7-6(5)