The "Cardinals," winners of girls' recreation softball title in 1947. From left to right: Heather Hansford, Madolyn Gordon, Janet Jones, Robyn Cotner, Bonnie Bashore, Patricia Grove, Shirley Ann Collins, and Miss Miriam Brown. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society.

