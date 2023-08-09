Hensley

WILMINGTON — A local man is facing 22 sex-related offenses involving a juvenile — including alleged rape and pandering obscenities to a minor.

Seth Hensley, 23, of Wilmington, was arraigned in Clinton County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday, Aug. 2, on two counts of first-degree felony rape and 20 counts of pandering obscenity — to a minor (second-degree felonies).

Wilmington Police Department Det. Codey Juillerat told the News Journal that Hensley was arrested on July 7 and charged originally with one count of rape (felony 1) and then charged with 22 sex offenses.

Juillerat advised the victim of the case is a juvenile.

According to the indictment from Clinton County Common Pleas Court, the victim was under the age of 13 and the incident took place between June 8 and July 1. The 20 pandering charges indicate video was taken of the juvenile victim. The indictment does not indicate if the victim and Hensley knew each other.

Hensley is currently incarcerated at the Clinton County Jail and is being held on a $100,000 bond. Hensley’s next hearing, a pre-trial, is scheduled for Aug. 25.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574